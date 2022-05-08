CANLEY, Louise

Louise Canley was born August 29, 1929, and was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

She leaves to cherish her memories 3 sons: Lee (Juanita), Donald (Peggy), Doyle (Magdalena), 3 daughters: Linda, Teresa,

and Debbie (Zeb).

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, L.V. Canley and 2 sons Lavell and Ricky.

Homegoing celebration will begin at 11:00am on May 12, 2022 at the Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 430 East Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. Interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA.

