Cannabis proposal near new Santa Maria high school withdrawn

SANTA MARIA — A permit application for a 20-acre cannabis cultivation that would have grown adjacent to the new Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campus was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Prior to the withdrawal, the district officials and the school board voiced opposition to the project, and even wrote a letter to the county’s Planning and Development Department.

“We are very happy about the news,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to focus our efforts on providing the best learning experience possible, in a safe environment, for all of our students.”

The new high school campus, which is north of the Elks Rodeo Grounds and east of Highway 101, will accomodate more than 500 students and staff this fall, according to a news release.

— Madison Hirneisen