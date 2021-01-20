CANNON, Constance Ena

On Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, Constance Ena Cannon, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep due to cancer at age 86.

Constance was born on April 13th, 1934 in Santa Barbara, California to Sarah and William Clements. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1952 and was a legal secretary and paralegal for over 50 years.

Constance had many interests in her life. She loved her precious dogs, to read, watch old movies, sing, spend time with her friends and family, and was a long time resident and advocate for her beloved Painted Cave and the “mountain family.” She was also very involved in her church. She was known for her quick, often biting, wit, her love for her country, her husky voice, and her ability to talk about anything with anyone.

Constance is survived by her two children, Frank Buck and Dannon (Buck) Story (Sanford); her six grandchildren, Reana Story, Richard Story, Larissa Story (Nate), Jennifer Story Hernandez (Tom), Matthew Story, and Joseph Story. Also by her first, recently born, great granddaughter, Sierra Hernandez, her sister Margaret Miller, and several nieces and nephews.

An internment will be held on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at Goleta cemetery at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://mountainemberteam.com

A life celebratory memorial will be held sometime in late February.