CANO, Mary C.

Mary C. Cano passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born January 20, 1932 in Santa Maria to Albino & Bernabe Cowell. She was the youngest and only living sibling of 10 children. She married Adam Galindo and had two sons Gilbert and George. In 1964 she remarried Edward Cano and lived in Santa Barbara. One of her favourite things were to entertain at their home especially on New Years Eve and Fiesta. Mary loved to dance. If there was a party she would be dancing. There was always a big pot of “menudo” on the stove. This brought her lasting friendships. She always kept busy either by making fleece tied blankets, cooking, member of the Red Hat Society, member “Women of the Moose.” She worked in the banking industry for many years. In 1998 she moved back to Santa Maria to be closer to her large extended family. This brought her much happiness. She is survived by her son George (Karen), grandson Luke and 2 grandogs. She is pre-deceased by her husband Edward and son Gilbert. May you rest in peace mom you will never be forgotten, now you can dance the night away with your brothers and sisters.

Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.