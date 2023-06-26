CANO, Rogelia

On June 15, 2023, Rogelia Cano passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family. She was 84 years old and a longtime resident of Santa Barbara. Rogelia was the youngest of 10 children. Her life was a challenge from adolescence even up to the moment of her death. Her children would often refer to their mother as a “firecracker” because her energy was explosive and entertaining. The light/sparkle generated by her was so unique and inspiring to all who were fortunate enough to witness it. Rogelia was also active in her church and part of the Altar Society for some time. She liked to travel when she could Canada, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Italy, Machu Pichu, Mexico just to name a few.

Rogelia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Raymond Cano, and by her daughter Cynthia (Cano) Callahan. Rogelia is survived by her sons David Cano and Ray Cano Jr., daughter Ann (Cano) Scollin and her son-in-law Wayne Scollin.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Rogelia. She loved working in the garden, taking walks, spending time with her family and talking with those who would listen.

Rogelia was well-loved and opened her heart to those that knew her and those she did not. She always provided support and love for her family.

Toward the end. She asked her priest “why has God not taken me yet?”

The priest cheerfully responded “Well Rogelia you have your ticket but your train has not arrived.”

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and caregivers that helped her through the years.

Please join us for Rosary services on Tuesday, June 27th, at 7 p.m., Welch-Ryce-Haider – downtown. Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 29. at 10:30 a.m. at San Roque Parish, Santa Barbara. Burial services to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Reception will be at the gathering area San Roque Parish.