CANTELLO, Marilyn

Marilyn Cantello passed peacefully at home on July 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born July 15. 1932 in Manhattan, KS to Alton and Owena Miller. In 1945 the family moved to Santa Barbara, California where she attended Santa Barbara High School, here she met the love of her life Charlie Cantello. They were married in Yuma AZ. On September 22, 1950. After they married they returned to Santa Barbara where they resided until 1973. Together they had four children Glenn, Chris, Lisa and Sharlee.

Marilyn was skilled in the Arts which thru out her life she shared with many, weather teaching or fulfilling the needs of the less fortunate. Early in life she created all her personal clothing then that of her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Women’s Aglow Christian Fellowship, Ojai Valley Foursquare Church and Redemption Church of Ojai, she was dedicated to the welfare of others and spent many hours sewing quilts for wounded soldiers, knitting sweaters and scarfs for children in Africa and Romania, dresses for children of Haiti, some of her many projects for others. Marilyn and Charlie enjoyed adventure, cross country motorhome trips, international travel and spending winters in Arizona. She Loved Jesus, family and many life long friends, year after year she displayed what being a good wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother meant always there for anyone in need.

Marilyn was wonderful, giving, kind, fair and a devoted prayer warrior for many. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Patsy and Georgia. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 71 years Charlie Cantello, sons Glenn (Jacqui) and Chris (Tracy), daughters Lisa Middough (Mike) and Sharlee Carper. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. For all her Loving kindness so selflessly given, we Thank you Mother.

We would like to thank all the family and friends who so graciously helped her and the wonderful Hospice Team from Livingston Memorial.