Capps Center offers symposium today

“Repatriation Horizons,” a UCSB Walter H. Capps Center Symposium, will be presented via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Greg Johnson, Capps Center director, will give introductions and opening remarks. He is with the UCSB Department of Religious Studies.

Other topics and speakers are “Digital Repatriation and Its Multiple Lives: The Gaidinliu Collection in the Pitt Rivers Museum” by Arkotong Longkumer, Religious Studies, Edinburgh University;

“An Update on Recent Repatriations of Iwi Kūpuna from Germany & Austria” by Edward Halealoha Ayau Hui Iwi Kuamo‘o;

“Re-membering Hawai‘i: Provenance Research and Restitution as (Post)colonial Memory Work” by Gesa Grimme, Department of Social and Cultural Anthropology, LMU, Munich; Noelle Kahanu, Department of American Studies, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa; and Philipp Schorch Department of Social and Cultural Anthropology, LMU, Munich.

To connect on Zoom, go to tinyurl.com/26jredbk.

– Marilyn McMahon