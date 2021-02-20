Capps Center presents program on dying

The Walter H. Capps Center at UCSB will present a virtual forum called “Death, Dying and Medical Ethics in the Time of COVID” at 7 p.m. March 1.

Dr. Felicia Cohn of the UC Irvine School of Medicine will be the keynote speaker.

The program, which is offered via Zoom, explores a culture where death is often perceived as optional, according to a news release.

COVID-19 has been an unwelcome reminder of mortality. In this presentation, Dr. Cohn will explore some myths and realities of dying and changes in how people die.

To register for the program, go to ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q504pD40TxC6P_EN-oYmGA.

— Gerry Fall