Capps Center to hold virtual symposium

ISLA VISTA — The Walter H. Capps Center at UCSB will present a virtual symposium on indigenous peoples and the future of principled democracy.

The discussion will explore the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which holds promise for protecting their places, traditions and life ways.

With its benchmark standard of “free, prior and informed consent,” the UNDRIP goes beyond disingenuous models of “consultation” that emerge from and reinforce asymmetrical power relations between Native nations and settler governments.

The talk will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and individuals can register at https://ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1tF1Xs6vTkGLWWQFy9AOJg>.

This will follow the “Death, Dying and Medical Ethics in the Time of COVID” discussion on Monday at 7 p.m.

— Grayce McCormick