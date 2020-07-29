Capps running for second term

SANTA BARBARA — Current Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President Laura Capps has announced she will be running for a second term.

Ms. Capps, the daughter of former 24th District Congressional representative Lois Capps, was elected to the school board in 2016. A graduate of Santa Barbara public schools, Ms. Capps previously served as a White House speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, a communications director for John Kerry’s presidential campaign, as well as an advisor to Sen. Edward Kennedy as part of Al Gore’s climate change organization. She also manages her own public affairs company.

Her term on the school board is set to expire in December.

“The most important role of a school board member is to be a strong voice for the community – especially now during this unprecedented time in our history,” Ms. Capps said in a statement. “That means pushing hard for accountability, transparency and fiscal responsibility. And during my term on the board, that’s exactly what I’ve done. As a staunch advocate for equity, I’ve pushed to close the achievement gap, give students more academic opportunities and more mental health support. I’ve been the champion of energy sustainability – and soon our schools will be 94% solar-powered, saving taxpayer dollars. And as a supporter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, I’ve fought to make our schools safer.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement has simultaneously exposed existing inequities in our educational system. Now we must redouble our efforts to make sure the needs of all students, especially those who are marginalized, are proactively met. And we must provide effective distance learning while preparing to return kids to their classrooms safely.”

— Mitchell White