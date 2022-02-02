Capps runs for supervisor, gets Carbajal’s endorsement

COURTESY PHOTO

“My candidacy for county supervisor centers on our children and their future,” said Laura Capps, who is seeking the 2nd District seat being vacated by Gregg Hart.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, endorsed Laura Capps Tuesday in a Santa Barbara County supervisor race.

On Monday, Ms. Capps, a Santa Barbara Unified School District board member, announced her candidacy for 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart’s seat. Instead of seeking re-election, Mr. Hart is running for the California Assembly.

“I’m honored to support Laura Capps for county supervisor,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement. “Her extensive record of public service, including her leadership as a school board member supporting local children and families, make her exactly the kind of leader we need to help guide our county through a vibrant recovery from the pandemic and into a stronger healthier future.

“She’s always fought for those who need help the most, especially children living in poverty,” Rep. Carbajal said. “Laura’s decades of experience in government and nonprofits will be a huge asset for our county.”

After receiving the endorsement, Ms. Capps said, “Congressmember Carbajal’s support is incredibly meaningful to me. I admire how he has served our community with such distinction and compassion, including his many years as county supervisor. He is an unwavering champion of the values we share: environmental justice, environmental conservation, and social equality. It is a true honor to have his endorsement.”

In addition to serving on the school board, Ms. Capps is an environmentalist, poverty advocate, and a former White House and U.S. Senate aide.

“My candidacy for county supervisor centers on our children and their future,” Ms. Capps said in a statement. “As supervisor, I will build on my decades of experience to tackle the urgent and interconnected issues of today: poverty, housing, homelessness, drought and climate change, mental health, economic development, transportation, health care and public safety, while creating innovative solutions for the issues of tomorrow.”

