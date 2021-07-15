Car crash causes Santa Ynez outage

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A power pole near Refugio Road and State Route 246 hangs between neighboring poles after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning.

A total of 701 PG&E customers in the Santa Ynez area lost power Wednesday after a car ran into a power pole at around 7:50 a.m.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Lompoc, told California Highway Patrol officers he had fallen asleep while driving.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to CHP.

The driver was heading east on State Route 246, near Refugio Road, when he drove off the road. He, the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not suffer much injury.

Paramedics responded to the crash and found the driver without serious injury.

Power was restored to some customers around 3 p.m., but 464 customers were without electricity most of the day.

