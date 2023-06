SANTA BARBARA — A new car show will debut Saturday at Bishop Diego High School football field.

The inaugural “Classics with the Cardinals” car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 4000 La Colina Road, Santa Barbara.

Twenty-two categories of classic automobiles will be judged. Food and drinks will be available. Spectator parking and admission is free.

All proceeds will benefit the athletic department at Bishop Diego High School.

— Dave Mason