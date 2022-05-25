Car show to cruise into Santa Maria

The West Coast Kustoms 41st Annual Cruisin’ Nationals will take place during Memorial Day weekend in Santa Maria.

Set for Friday through Sunday, the event includes the “City Cruise” and car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark, which showcases hundreds of classic cars.

The event kicks off on Friday with a Hall of Fame Member dinner at the Historic Santa Maria Inn.

The dinner is followed by a “City Cruise” down Broadway from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees must pre-register to participate.

On Saturday and Sunday, the event will take place in Santa Maria Fairpark. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, and $15 for seniors 60 and older and active military. Children are admitted for free.

Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The event will feature Kustom Kulture Art Show: a live music, multiple commercial vendors and food booths, the roller-skating rink, and automotive swap meet on Sunday only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The model car show ends with an award ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Rick and Penny Pichette, event originators and previous owners of The Jet Drive-In, in Sunnymead, started this event in 1981 to showcase classic American-made cars — 1965 and earlier.

Over the past 40 years, it has grown to one of the largest classic cars shows in California and has moved location only three times in its long history, according to a news release.

