Carbajal advocates strong rules for oil pipelines

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

Eight years after the Refugio oil spill, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal is backing stronger pipeline rules for automatic shut-off values in upcoming legislation.

The proposal is being considered by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is one of its senior members.

“While an automatic shutoff valve may not stop an oil spill from happening, it can mitigate some of the damage to our communities. I represent communities that have been directly impacted by oil spills,” Rep. Carbajal wrote to committee leaders. “Not only do they pollute our oceans, kill wildlife, but are also costly in clean-up costs and shuttered fisheries. Therefore, I urge you to include strong pipeline safety language that directs PHMSA to include automatic valve shut-off requirements for all existing pipelines.”

In 2015, the Plains All American Pipeline oil spill took place at Refugio Beach, west of Santa Barbara. The spill resulted in 100,000 gallons of crude oil going into Central Coast beaches and ecosystems.

And the source of the spill took more than two hours to detect, according to Rep. Carbajal’s office.

After the spill, Rep. Carbajal led efforts for new federal rules requiring automatic shut-off values and leak detection standards for oil and gas pipelines – initially through a measure that unanimously passed in the House in September 2017, and later through outreach by Rep. Carbajal and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

In March 2022, PHMSA issued new rules mandating the installation of automatic and remote-control shut-off valves and leak detection technology, but only implemented the requirement for new pipelines.

Rep. Carbajal is seeking to expand the federal regulation to include all existing pipelines.

“After years of Congress urging PHMSA to act…I was pleased to see them move forward with a final rule,” Rep. Carbajal wrote in his letter to the bipartisan leadership of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Including all pipelines to adopt automatic valve shut-off safety rules, would help mitigate any oil spills by helping respond immediately. Previous spills have shown us the need for these safety rules.”

To see the entire letter, go to carbajal.house.gov/uploadedfiles/soc_letter_to_graves_and_larsen_4.7.23.pdf.

