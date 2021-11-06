Carbajal announces jobs gain

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday that California gained more than 47,000 jobs in September and 812,000 total jobs this year, according to the numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rep. Carbajal made his comments before the bureau issued the October jobs report, which showed national jobs growth exceeded expectations.

According to a news release, Rep. Carbajal has worked to help support and create local business by passing the American Rescue Plan. Rep. Carbajal continues to work for the economy by advocating for the passing of two bills, the Build Back Better Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (House votes on those bills have been delayed.)

“The September jobs report shows that the American Rescue Plan, coupled with President (Joe) Biden’s economic agenda, is working,” Rep. Carbajal said. “We are getting Californians back to work, but our job is far from over. Congress must pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as well as the Build Back Better Act, to build on our economic recovery by creating millions of good-paying jobs and cutting down on the cost of living for working families.”

— Katherine Zehnder