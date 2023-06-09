Carbajal announces winners of 2023 Congressional Art Competition

COURTESY IMAGES

“The Backbone of Industry” by Bennett Urwick, from Buena High School in Ventura, won first place as the art depicts the typical middle class family in capitalist America. “Hero” by Nolan Waters, from Dunn School in Los Olivos, draws a detailed firefighters uniform as he captures in both his title and art what it means to be a hero.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, recently announced the honorees for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the 24th Congressional District, including the winner, three runners up and the recipient of the People’s Choice award.

Winners for this award will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Bennett Urwick, a sophomore at Buena High School in Ventura, won the first place prize, for “The Backbone of Industry.”

Runners up were Nolan Waters, a senior at the Dunn School in Los Olivos, for “Hero”; Jackson Leck, a senior at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, for “Curiosity Reimagined,” and Ella Bailey, a Santa Barbara High School senior, for “Amanda Gorman, Leader of a New Generation.”

“Curiosity Reimagined” by Jackson Leck, from San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, utilizes color and shadows to draw a portrait. “Amanda Gorman, Leader of a New Generation” by Ella Bailey, from Santa Barbara High School, is a portrait of Amanda Gorman, who read her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. “Healing” by Eliza Hero, from Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria, depicts human and nonhuman with a portrait of a person and bear face to face.

Eliza Hero, senior at Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria, won the People’s Choice award by popular vote on Rep. Carbajal’s website.

“I’d like to congratulate Bennett, Nolan, Jackson, Ella, Eliza and all of the talented high school artists from across the Central Coast who submitted their work,” said Rep. Carbajal. “I am consistently amazed at the creativity displayed in the submissions from students across the Central Coast — and this year is no exception.”

The winners were selected by a panel of local artists and teachers from the Central Coast. The submissions to the art competition were showcased at a local art show last month. Entries were limited to current middle and high school students living in the 24th Congressional District.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982, and over 650,000 students have participated since its opening.

