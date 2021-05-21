Carbajal assembles packages for deployed military

COURTESY PHOTO

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, right, and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, assembled care packages for military service members Wednesday as part of Operation Gratitude.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, joined a bipartisan coalition of veterans serving in Congress Wednesday to assemble 5,000 care packages that will be shipped to military service members overseas.

The care packages, assembled at the Washington D.C. National Guard Armory, will be delivered to service members serving aboard the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, USS Carter Hall, USS Laboon, USS Dwight D Eisenhower and USS Sullivan. The event, Operation Gratitude, was meant to show appreciation to soldiers, airmen, marines, sailors and coast guardsmen for their service overseas during Military Appreciation Month.

“My time serving in the United States Marine Corps was one of the greatest honors of my life and taught me a great deal about service and sacrifice,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement. “The men and women serving abroad, away from their family and community, have sacrificed so much for our country and the least we can do is show them how grateful we are for their service. Glad to join fellow veterans in Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, in assembling care packages to give back to those who have given so much to protect us.”

During the event, Rep. Carbajal raised awareness about the construction of a monument at the National Mall that will honor the sacrifice and service of veterans who served in the Global War on Terror. One act, H.R. 1115, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act, has already received signatures from 135 cosponors on both ends of the political spectrum.

— Madison Hirneisen