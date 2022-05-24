Carbajal backs Protecting Community Television Act

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is co-sponsoring the Protecting Community Television Act, H.R. 6219.

The legislation is designed to ensure that community television operations, such as TV Santa Barbara, continue to receive the resources they need to educate and inform viewers.

“Passage of the Protecting Community Television Act will help ensure that the money collected by local governments that support TVSB’s essential services is not diverted or reduced by the cable industry,” said Rep. Carbajal. “It is critical that we preserve public television operations like TV Santa Barbara that lift up local voices and air programming that is most relevant to our families, neighbors and our community.”

The Protecting Community Television Act clarifies that the franchise fees that cable companies provide local governments only include monetary assessments, not “in-kind” contributions. The bill reverses a problem created by the Federal Communications Commission in 2019 that allowed cable companies to reduce franchise fees paid to local governments — the rent they pay for the use of public property — if a local community wants to have a community television service.

“Community Media Access Centers like TV Santa Barbara play a vital role in giving voice to communities lucky enough to have them,” said Erik Davis, executive director of TVSB. “We are grateful for Congressman Carbajal’s support of TV Santa Barbara and his leadership to protect government broadcasts and non-commercial programming created by the diverse people of our community.”

Passage of the Protecting Community Television Act will help ensure that local information carried on TV Santa Barbara will continue.

TV Santa Barbara is a nonprofit that operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB, which has served as the local media access center since 1974, provides residents with the knowledge, resources and tools to create their own original programming. Its studios are at 329 S. Salinas St.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com