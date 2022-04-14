Carbajal, Brownley receive perfect scores from Equality California

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal received perfect marks on a recent scorecard from Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.

Rep. Carbajal, a Democrat who represents the 24th district covering Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties (and part of Ventura County), received a 100% score based on Equality California’s analysis of his votes in the House.

“As a dedicated member of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Caucus and co-sponsor of the Equality Act, I am proud of my 100% rating from Equality California,” Rep. Carbajal told the News-Press in an emailed statement. “I know that the promise of equal rights in this country is incomplete.

“I’ve fought to eliminate discrimination on the basis of sex, gender, sexual orientation and sexual identity — and in particular to protect the rights of transgender individuals in schools, workplaces and our military as we see more and more state legislatures stoop to fear-mongering and blatant transphobia.”

“I plan to build on this A+ rating by continuing to work in Congress to support my LGBTQ+ constituents and all who face discrimination,” he continued.

The annual scorecard was compiled in conjunction with Silver State Equality, a Nevada-based affiliate.

“With a change of leadership in the White House and Democratic majorities in both the U.S. Senate and House, the legislative outlook in Washington, D.C., for 2021 looked promising for the LGBTQ+ community,” Equality California executive director Tony Hoang, Silver State Equality state director André C. Wade and national policy director Valerie Ploumpis said in a joint letter.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, who represents the 26th district in Ventura County, also received a perfect score from Equality California.

U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla earned top scores as well.

Equality California’s full scorecard can be found here: https://issuu.com/equalitycalifornia/docs/eqca22_fedlegscore2021_v5_sread?ac_cid=DM633281&ac_bid=-456090764.

