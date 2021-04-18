Carbajal helps kangaroos

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

In her letter to the News-Press, Jody Boyman praised U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, for his work on the Kangaroo Protection Act.

When a local elected leader proposes animal-friendly legislation — and is immediately criticized by the special interests causing the animals harm — then good citizens should speak up.

That’s why I’m applauding the Central Coast’s Congressman Salud Carbajal for taking bold steps to blunt the world’s largest commercial wildlife slaughter.

We should all applaud him.

Rep. Carbajal, a Democrat, worked with his Republican colleague, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, to recently introduce the Kangaroo Protection Act, which would halt imports of kangaroo-sourced products into the U.S.

Did you know this? Two million wild kangaroos are shot each year (plus countless orphaned joeys who die an awful death) largely to make soccer shoes. Sounds crazy, right?

After the Kangaroo Protection Act was introduced Feb. 9 in Congress, commercial kangaroo shooters, middlemen and Australia’s agriculture minister went on the attack.

California already bans kangaroo products. And Rep. Carbajal wants to expand that nationwide.

It’s ultimately up to Australians whether to continue slaughtering their national icon. But America doesn’t have to agree to import the skin from those carcasses.

People often complain when elected leaders do something wrong but rarely thank them for doing something right. Here’s a great chance to thank Rep. Carbajal. (See carbajal.house.gov/contact.)

Jody Boyman

Santa Barbara