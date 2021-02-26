Carbajal honors veterans advocate

COURTESY PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, gives a framed copy of a written tribute to Robert “Bob” Handy. The congressman recognized Mr. Handy for his work on behalf of veterans.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, honored veterans advocate Robert “Bob” Handy in a ceremony last week and by entering a written tribute to Mr. Handy into the congressional record.

During the ceremony, Rep. Carbajal gave a framed copy of the tribute to Mr. Handy.

“I am honored to celebrate Bob Handy’s distinguished service, exemplary advocacy, leadership and commitment to Central Coast veterans,” Rep. Carbajal said in a news release. “Our service members sacrifice so much to defend and serve our country.

“Too often, they return from service only to be denied the support they need and deserve. Bob has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of countless veterans, and I am thankful for his service, both to our country and to our community.”

Mr. Handy is the founder and chair of Veterans United for Truth Inc, a nonprofit that advocates for service members and veterans.

Veteran United for Truth has addressed what it calls the Veterans Administration’s mishandling of medical services and policies that the nonprofit says barred veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder from appealing harmful findings in their cases.

Bob Handy was the principal plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against the federal government for its mistreatment of wounded veterans.

His work has caused changes to the VA’s treatment of PTSD, according to the news release from Rep. Carbajal’s office.

— Annelise Hanshaw