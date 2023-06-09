Carbajal introduces bipartisan bill to fund agricultural education

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has recently introduced the Community College Agriculture Advancement Act — a bipartisan bill that would fund community college workforce training, education and research programs in agriculture.

The legislation will be considered for inclusion in this year’s Farm Bill.

Many community colleges, which often serve first-generation and students of color, already offer training for future farm workers. But community college agricultural programs have been excluded from federal funding opportunities.

Rep. Carbajal’s office said the Community College Agriculture Advancement Act would correct this, ensuring that colleges can access federal grants to bolster agricultural programs.

The bill would amend the National Agricultural Research, Extension and Teaching Policy Act of 1977 to allow community colleges to access grant money for agriculture programs.

The bill would establish a competitive U.S. Department of Agriculture grant program wherein the nation’s nearly 1,100 community colleges could apply for money to fund workforce training, education, research, and outreach programs.

Rep. Carbajal is leading the bill in the House with Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss.

U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado; Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Todd Young, R-Indiana; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., are leading the bill in the Senate.

Supporters of the bill include the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement, the Rural Community College Alliance, the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship and others.

