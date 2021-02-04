Carbajal introduces resolution for frontline workers

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has introduced a resolution expressing support for frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is showing his support for frontline workers.

On Tuesday night, Rep. Carbajal introduced House Resolution 86, which expresses support for frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledges the risk they have taken on in order to continue to provide essential services, ensure public safety, and keep America running.

Since the outbreak of the deadly virus, countless medical workers, emergency management personnel, public safety officers, grocery and food service workers, postal and delivery workers, farmworkers, and other frontline workers have continued to work every day to meet the essential needs of the American public, often at great personal risk.

The resolution reads, in part, “the House of Representatives honors and recognizes the contributions of all frontline workers and essential critical infrastructure personnel and reaffirms the responsibility of Congress to find ways to meet the needs of frontline workers, in addition to our elderly, for the most effective personal protective equipment and other necessary tools to safely carry out their jobs.”

Resolutions do not require approval from the Senate or the President and do not have the force of law. Instead, resolutions serve as a tool used to express the sentiment of the House on a particular subject in order to spur Congressional action.

Cosponsors of the resolution include Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee-Tx., Anthony Brown-Md., Nanette Diaz Barragán-Ca., French Hill-Ar., Jahana Hayes-Ct., Joaquin Castro-Tx., Jim Costa-Ca., Tony Cárdenas-Ca., and Juan Vargas-Ca.

— Gerry Fall