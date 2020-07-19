Carbajal issues statement on passing of Rep. John Lewis

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday night issued a statement on the passing of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis.

The statement read, “It is hard to imagine a world without Civil Rights legend Rep. John Lewis. He fought all his life to dismantle hatred and help the most vulnerable amongst us. He has inspired millions of Americans through his work combating racism, securing LBGT and immigrant rights, and protecting access to the fundamental right to vote. His guidance and leadership touched the lives of numerous Americans. I feel immensely honored to have served beside him in Congress.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and staff. May he rest in peace knowing all the good he has done to move our society forward.”

In March 2019, Rep. Carabajal attended a bipartisan pilgrimage led by Rep. Lewis and visited the Edmund Pettus bridge and commemorated the series of marches in Selma, Alabama, that garnered support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.