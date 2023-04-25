Carbajal, other lawmakers seeks disaster recovery package

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Reps. Salud Carbajal has joined other California lawmakers in seeking the creation of a disaster recovery package in the House that can aid recovery efforts for the state’s farms and ranches impacted by this year’s storms.

From Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 16, 2023, California was hit with nine atmospheric rivers that brought on a multitude of storms to the state. These storms produced more than 32 trillion gallons of water in the state.

California has more agricultural production than any other state in the union, with nearly 70,000 farms operated on 24.3 million acres.

There have already been more than 1,000 claims filed through the Farm Service Agency requesting for relief to many farms across the state.

The request for a disaster recovery package is being sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, as well as Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York; House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger, R-Texas, and Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

