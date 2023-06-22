Carbajal, others back agricultural automation development

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal has joined his colleagues in the House to introduce a bipartisan bill promoting agricultural automation research and development.

The colleagues are Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.; Max Miller, R-Ohio, and Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia.

“Growing up, I worked summers with my father as a farmworker, understanding firsthand the back-breaking work of picking fruits and vegetables in the fields of the Central Coast,” Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said in a news release.

“Decades later, despite the world around us being completely revolutionized by technological breakthroughs, farmworkers in California’s specialty crop fields still are using some of the same hand-picking and labor-intensive methods that my dad and I used,” he said. “As the son of a farmworker and someone who knows the difference technological improvements could make, I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to support research and development for specialty crop growing and harvesting.

“Undertaken in the right way, with guardrails like those included in our bill, breakthroughs in this space will improve the quality of life for our farmworkers, and ensure we have a more sustainable workforce that is prepared to cultivate the farms of tomorrow.”

The legislation would:

— Establish an industry-derived specialty crop committee that annually consults with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ensuring critical feedback from and relevance to the specialty crop industry.

— Provide $20 million in annual funding ($100 million over a five-year Farm Bill).

— Prioritize projects that address the training or retraining of any impacted employees. This includes retraining production-oriented employees to operate and maintain the machinery or systems that result from these projects.

— Make clear that eligible proposals and projects must focus on the modification or reduction of labor-intensive tasks in specialty crop growing and harvesting operations.

— Model aspects of existing USDA grant governance structures that emphasize multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional approaches, allowing for public and private research institutions and companies to partner with industry.

