Carbajal, Padilla receive Brady PAC endorsements

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has the backing of Brady PAC, an organization that advocates for greater gun control policies, in his re-election bid.

Rep. Carbajal was included in a slate of endorsements by Brady PAC — which included Sen. Alex Padilla and 14 Democratic House candidates in California — released last week.

“We’re proud to endorse these House and Senate candidates who are proven partners in the fight to end gun violence,” the Brady PAC said on social media. “They stand with the safety of our children and our communities, and we need you to join us in standing with them.”

Rep. Carbajal responded to the endorsement on Twitter, saying: “The tragedy of gun violence is personal to me, which is why I work to keep our communities safe and end our country’s gun violence epidemic.”

The Brady PAC, created ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, backs candidates who support anti-gun violence measures such as universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders, among other things.

Sen. Padilla said he was honored to have the backing of Brady PAC in his campaign for his first full term in the U.S. Senate.

“Together we will continue pushing for common-sense reforms to curb the epidemic levels of gun violence in this country,” Sen. Padilla said.

