Carbajal re-introduces Protect Patriot Parents Act

Goleta resident Juana Flores and her family were in Washington, D.C., Tuesday as U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal re-introduced legislation inspired by her: the Protect Patriot Parents Act.

Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Florida, introduced a bill that would make parents of U.S. military service members eligible to adjust for Lawful Permanent Resident status. Rep. Carbajal’s office said that would prevent potential deportations or separations of military families.

This is the first bipartisan introduction of the Protect Patriot Parents Act, which would allow parents of U.S. service members to apply for a green card.

“The families of our service members deserve our respect for their sacrifice, not deportation. But not too long ago, a mother that I represent on the Central Coast, Juana Flores, was torn away from her family and home despite 30 years in our community and a son serving our country in the U.S. Air Force,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement. “After working to return Mrs. Flores to the U.S., I turned to writing this bill to protect the family of anyone who steps up to serve in our armed forces from being threatened with deportation.”

Mrs. Flores, the mother of U.S. Air Force Sgt. Caesar Flores, was deported by the Trump administration in 2019 from her home in Goleta.

Rep. Carbajal worked to bring Mrs. Flores back to the U.S. His efforts included working with the Biden administration’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to secure a humanitarian parole for Mrs. Flores.

The Protect Patriot Parents Act was introduced Tuesday with Rep. Darren Soto, D-Florida, as an original co-sponsor. The bill passed the House in December but didn’t advance in the Senate.

According to Rep. Carbajal’s office, recent estimates project that there are as many as 80,000 illegal immigrants living in the U.S. who are spouses and parents of U.S. active duty and former service members.

email: dmason@newspress.com