Carbajal reports mild symptoms

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal remained in good spirits a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had some symptoms, mostly mild — from a (low-grade) fever to a chill, a slight cough, a headache and a little fatigue. But mostly mild,” Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, told the News-Press Wednesday by phone from a Washington, D.C., hotel, where he remains in quarantine.

The congressman sounded enthusiastic as he went on to discuss domestic and foreign issues for upcoming News-Press stories about him and Andy Caldwell, the Republican opponent challenging him in the Nov. 3 election. (Mr. Caldwell is a News-Press columnist.)

A spokeswoman for Rep. Carbajal told the News-Press Wednesday that the congressman came in contact last week with U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning about that positive test, Rep. Carbajal was tested, and the initial test came back negative. But after he started to experience mild symptoms, the attending physician advised him to take another COVID-19 test Tuesday, and that test was positive.

— Dave Mason