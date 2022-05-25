Carbajal responds to Texas school shooting

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal has responded to the shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where more than a dozen students and a teacher were shot and killed.

“I am horrified and heartbroken at the news coming out of Uvalde today,” Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said Tuesday in a statement. “This unspeakable act of senseless violence adds Robb Elementary School to the too-long of a list of schools scarred by America’s gun violence epidemic: one that includes Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Columbine and our own UCSB. Eight years ago, it was Santa Barbara. Today, it is Uvalde. Tomorrow, it could be kids in another classroom anywhere in America.

“Indeed, this was already our 27th school shooting this year,” Rep. Carbajal said. “How many more children have to die before those who have failed to stand on the side of common sense gun violence prevention realize that these deaths are not just tragic because of their horrendous nature? They are tragic because, for too long, these violent acts have happened while additional steps to prevent them have languished in Congress and our legislatures.”

Rep. Carbajal is the author of the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up “Red Flag” laws to disarm individuals who show signs of hurting themselves or others.

Rep. Carbajal is also a co-sponsor of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act, which are intended to strengthen background checks for gun purchases nationwide.

He is also an advocate for the restoration of the federal assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.

It was eight years ago Monday that Elliott Rodger, 22, killed six people in Isla Vista and injured 14 others before killing himself.

