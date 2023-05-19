Carbajal seeks change through bipartisan efforts

Santa Barbara congressman backs legislation for infrastructure bank and investments in police

Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal is aiming for change in multiple bipartisan efforts.

One of them is infrastructure.

In recognition of National Infrastructure Week, Reps. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Daniel Webster, R-Fla. — senior leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee — introduced bipartisan legislation that would authorize the creation of a national infrastructure bank.

The bank would be authorized to provide loans and loan guarantees to local infrastructure projects, giving local governments a potential funding source in addition to support provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or other federal and state funding sources.

Rep. Carbajal told the News-Press that he is hopeful about his relationship with his colleague, Republican Rep. Webster, and the effort’s bipartisan spirit.

“The letter (party affiliation) next to the name doesn’t change the fact that our nation’s infrastructure needs significant investments, and that’s been clear in working with my colleague Congressman Webster on this bill,” he said.

Rep. Carbajal shared his desire for change and noted how change is only brought about from working together — even with those you may not necessarily agree with.

“We’ve made it clear with bills like these that having functional roads, safe bridges, functional transit, clean water — these aren’t things that are political. They’re commonsense priorities, and as long as we’re working on those priorities, I think there will continue to be bipartisan support for them,” Rep. Carbajal told the News-Press.

Rep. Carbajal said he is hoping to see infrastructure progress being made in the near future in local communities. He said this is a “win-win for municipal infrastructure projects and the private dollars that can help fund them.”

He also noted that for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria residents, this legislation will make major improvements to our areas.

“As a veteran of local government in our region, I know that opening up an additional funding source for our long list of needed improvements would make a big difference in carrying out the plans that our city councils and county boards of supervisors have for improving our region,” he said.

Rep. Carbajal noted he is “eager to build on this momentum in the coming weeks and months” and that “bipartisan support is critical” for the completion of the bill.

This isn’t the only legislation that Rep. Carbajal is working on that is a bipartisan bill.

Recently, Rep. Carbajal announced that in recognition of National Police Week, he will join a bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers in reintroducing the Invest to Protect Act.

This legislation will make critical, targeted investments in small and midsize police departments for the recruitment, retention, mental health support, and training they need to protect themselves and their communities.

Rep. Carbajal explained he is committed to positive change in his community, and he hopes that these two bills — infrastructure and investments in police — will help residents’ way of life.

