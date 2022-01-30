Carbajal seen without a mask

Recently Congressman Salud Carbajal received an award from the California Special Districts Association as the “Federal Legislator of the Year.” The ceremony was at the Santa Maria Public Airport District in an indoor setting.

When I viewed this news on KEYT, I noted that Congressman Carbajal, a political leader, was without a mask as was the presenter and those in the front row seeking “face time with the big guy.”

Considering Congressman Carbajal’s status in government, I wondered if he knew something that the rest of us didn’t. Could it be that the indoor mask mandate had been canceled and the local government didn’t tell anyone?

Probably not. It was just that “important people” don’t have to wear masks indoors when receiving awards or posing for photo ops.

You can see the video at: keyt.com/news/local-politics/2022/01/25/congressman-salud-carbajal-honored-as-federal-legislator-of-the-year.

Ron Fink

Lompoc