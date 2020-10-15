Carbajal still experiencing ‘mild’ COVID-19 symptoms

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, issued an update on his battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday, announcing that he is still experiencing mild symptoms and a lack of appetite.

Rep. Carbajal posted a video to his Facebook and Twitter pages, beginning by thanking everyone for the well wishes they have sent him. He shared some insight into his self-quarantine.

“For the most part, my symptoms have been mild – I’ve had fatigue, body aches, fever, loss of appetite, and chills. Oftentimes, the symptoms would come and go,” he said. “For the most part, they’ve dissipated and the doctor’s told me that as soon as they completely dissipate I should be able to complete my quarantine and isolation.

“I’m very grateful for the care I’ve received from our physicians – although it’s been remotely and phone check-ins.”

He remarked that he has lost some weight since his last video update, explaining that “not having an appetite it was difficult to eat anything.”

Rep. Carbajal, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6, said he was “on the mend” and reminded local residents to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

“I’m lucky I’ve had more mild symptoms, but others have had real challenges with this virus,” he said. “So, please, please follow our physicians and our medical providers’ suggestions, make sure you’re social distancing, make sure you’re wearing a mask.

“And I hope to see you all very soon.”

— Mitchell White