Home Breaking News Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19
Breaking NewsLocal

Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19

by Mitchell White 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Rep. Salud Carabajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test result came one day after the congressman released a statement that he had been exposed to an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Carbajal said he took an initial test after discovering he was exposed, which came back negative. He was then instructed to quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.

He began experiencing “mild symptoms” and was instructed to take another test, which came back positive on Tuesday. See Wednesday’s News-Press for more details.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has tested positive for COVID-19.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

You may also like

Santa Barbara County in red tier

Newsom allows outdoor personal care services

Economic ruin was our only choice?

County announces seventh COVID-19 death; beaches overrun on...

‘I feel it’s just in my heart to...

Mickey Flacks, longtime community leader and fair housing...

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More