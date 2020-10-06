Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Salud Carabajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test result came one day after the congressman released a statement that he had been exposed to an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Carbajal said he took an initial test after discovering he was exposed, which came back negative. He was then instructed to quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.

He began experiencing “mild symptoms” and was instructed to take another test, which came back positive on Tuesday. See Wednesday’s News-Press for more details.