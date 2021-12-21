Carbajal to discuss infrastructure law

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal today will address how the infrastructure law will improve access to public transit for Central Coast travelers and residents.

Rep. Carbajal supported the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, which was signed into law Nov. 15.

On Dec. 15, Rep. Carbajal announced that the first round of funds from the bill will produce more than $7 million to Central Coast airports and more than $4.86 billion to improve roads, bridges and highways.

Additional allocations from the bill will be coming soon and include funding for affordable internet access, improving clean water infrastructure and enhancing public transit, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

See Wednesday’s News-Press for coverage of the congressman’s talk.

— Katherine Zehnder