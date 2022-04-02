Carbajal to hold a town hall for constituents

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, will hold a telephone town hall meeting on April 7.

The town hall will take place at 5:30 p.m.

“Next week, I’m hosting a telephone town hall to provide an update on everything from my votes in Congress to support Ukraine to the work that I’m doing to bring new investments back to the Central Coast and lower costs for families like yours,” Rep. Carbajal said in an email about the event.

Rep. Carbajal recently spent some time in his district as part of his “Central Coast Community Project Victory Tour.” The latest spending package signed by President Joe Biden last month included direct funding for several Santa Barbara area projects, including the Santa Barbara Veterans’ Memorial Building.

A member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Carbajal has also been invested in the crisis in Ukraine as Russia’s war continues.

“From war in Europe to rising prices here at home, I know there is a lot going on in the world — and that it can be hard to keep up with everything that is happening and what solutions are being proposed to make a difference,” the congressman’s town hall announcement said.

Those wishing to participate in the town hall can join April 7 at 5:30 p.m. here: ​​carbajal.house.gov/live/.