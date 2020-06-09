Home Local Carbajal to hold veterans tele-town hall
Carbajal to hold veterans tele-town hall

SANTA BARBARA — U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, will hold a veterans tele-town hall today.

According to a news release, the virtual meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Steve Braverman, the director of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, will answer questions from veterans and provide information on resources available to veterans during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The call-in number for the event is 408-520-2444, and the event PIN is 593208. To register. visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-tele-town-hall-tickets-10762026711.

