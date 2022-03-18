Carbajal to lead hearing in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal will lead a congressional hearing at 10 a.m. Monday at Santa Barbara City Hall.

The Santa Barbara Democrat chairs the House’s Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, which will hear from Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board leadership about ongoing efforts to improve vessel safety.

In response to the Conception Boat Fire in 2019, Rep. Carbajal and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., authored the Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act, which became law in January 2021. That bill focused on improving safety features in small vessels to prevent future tragedies.

Monday’s hearing will be live-streamed at transportation.house.gov.

— Dave Mason