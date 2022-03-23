Carbajal touts funding to fix SB veterans building

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Congressman Salud Carbajal, center, and Patrick Zuroske, Assistant Director of General Services Department for the County of Santa Barbara, right, view the courtyard of the Veterans’ Memorial Building in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The latest spending package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month included aid to Ukraine as well as direct funding for Santa Barbara-area projects — including for the Santa Barbara Veterans’ Memorial Building.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal visited the community building Tuesday as part of his “Central Coast Community Project Victory Tour.” The Democrat who represents Santa Barbara was able to secure more than $9.5 million in funding for area projects in the latest spending package.

Of that, about $1.3 million is earmarked for electrical, seismic and utility improvements to the veterans’ community building.

Rep. Carbajal tours the lobby of the building.

“The Santa Barbara Veterans’ Memorial Building is an important community resource for Central Coast veterans and the community groups that work with them — and I’m proud to have delivered key funding that will help maintain the facility for years to come,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement to the News-Press. “The $1.3 million that I successfully secured for this project … will help make seismic, electrical and safety upgrades over the next year to preserve this invaluable facility for those who have served and sacrificed for our nation.”

County Supervisor Gregg Hart previously said: “These funds for seismic and safety upgrades for the Santa Barbara County Veterans’ Memorial Building will serve current and future generations and honor residents of Santa Barbara County, who as members of the United States Armed Forces, died in the service of their country in peace and in war.”

Rep. Carbajal is also scheduled to visit the Lompoc Health Clinic on Friday at 3 p.m. For the clinic, $900,000 has been dedicated for improvements.

The spending package additionally included $3 million for needed improvements to the Goleta Valley Community Center, which has been partially closed since January 2021 because of safety risks. The Goleta building needs seismic and ADA updates to make it safer for visitors. Located at 5679 Hollister Ave., the building was originally built in 1927 and has been used for meetings, classes, shelter and more.

Above, Congessman Salud Carbajal leaves the Veterans’ Memorial Building in Santa Barbara after a tour on Tuesday. Below, Rep. Carbajal toured the building with a group of Santa Barbara County officials.

Guadalupe is set to receive $2.5 million for the construction of the Escalante Meadows Community Center, which will provide early childhood education and wellness services for lower-income residents, and $1.7 million for restorations to its LeRoy Park.

Other funding for nearby areas included $5.6 million to enhance public safety communications in San Luis Obispo County, $5.5 million for the dredging of Ventura Harbor and nearly $1 million for Ventura County to tackle the backlog of sexual assault cases, according to U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla’s office.

