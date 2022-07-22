Carbajal touts securing $16.6 million-plus for Santa Barbara County projects

Money is in legislation passed by House

Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal announced Thursday he has secured more than $16.6 million for projects to benefit Santa Barbara County residents in the federal funding bills passed by the House.

The legislation, which passed Wednesday, covers federal spending for Fiscal Year 2023.

According to Rep. Carbajal’s office, the bill provides funds to help expand Highway 101 carpool lanes and supports upgrades to public spaces in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

“I have, and always will, use my seat in Congress to work to deliver real results for Central Coast residents,” Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said in a statement. “I am proud to have secured over $22 million for local projects – including nearly $17 million for Santa Barbara County – that will improve our quality of life once approved by the Senate and signed into law for the upcoming fiscal year.

“With these funds, we will be able to make critical upgrades that will reduce traffic, renovate public spaces, and improve access to food and clean water across the Central Coast.”

Rep. Carbajal requested funding for these and other Central Coast projects through the House Appropriations Committee.

In total, Rep. Carbajal secured $22,466,540 for 14 projects across the House’s funding bills that were approved in recent weeks by the House Appropriations Committee, according to his office.

So far, the House has advanced 12 of Rep. Carbajal’s projects to the Senate.

In the past week, Santa Barbara County projects advanced to the U.S. Senate including $7 million to support construction of one the two remaining sections of carpool lane expansion of Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Ventura. Once completed, these carpool sections will complete 30 continuous miles of three-lane traffic between Ventura and Goleta.

Construction of the remaining HOV, or carpool, lane sections is expected to begin in March 2023 and be completed by summer 2026.

“Representative Carbajal has been a champion of the Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project for many years and we appreciate his strong and consistent support,” Marjie Kirn, executive director of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments said in a news release. “Out of hundreds of projects in the bill, this $7 million for Highway 101 is one of the largest included, which really shows his effectiveness.

“This leadership in Washington, D.C., couldn’t come at a better time. Federal support is critical for continuing to make progress in supporting our region’s number one transportation priority.”

