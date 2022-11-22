Carbajal visits Cuba with bipartisan delegation

COURTESY PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal has led a trip by a bipartisan House Agriculture Committee delegation to Havana.

The visit to Cuba started Saturday. In addition to Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, the delegation includes Reps. Jim Baird, R-Indiana, and Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.

The delegation was scheduled to meet with farmers and agricultural experts for a better understanding of Cuba’s farming and food supply. The congressional representatives also planned to discuss where opportunities for mutual economic benefit may exist for American businesses and Cubans, as well as the impact of U.S. commodities on Cuban markets and households.

“As members of the House Agriculture Committee, we work every week in Washington to track the impact that U.S. agriculture and agricultural trade is having in nations around the globe,” according to a statement from the delegation. “And as the United States is one of Cuba’s largest suppliers of agricultural imports, we look forward to seeing the impact of U.S. products and the opportunity to survey local agricultural practices.”

On Saturday, Rep. Carbajal’s office said the trip would conclude soon.

— Dave Mason