Carbajal visits Guadalupe to tout community project funding

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s “Central Coast Community Project Victory Tour” continued last week with a stop in Guadalupe.

The Santa Barbara Democrat was able to secure more than $9.5 million in funding for area projects in a spending package earlier this year. And $4.2 million is going to the Guadalupe area.

“Over the past year, I fought to bring these taxpayer dollars back to our communities in the form of direct funding for projects that can raise the quality of life of life for our families, and it was great to see up close how these funds will help make big differences in the city of Guadalupe,” Rep. Carbajal said.

Of the funds, $2.5 million is earmarked for construction of the Escalante Meadows Community Center, and $1.7 million is reserved for LeRoy Park renovations.

“With this help, all we can say is ‘Onward and Upward,’” Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian said in a statement.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara is redeveloping Guadalupe Ranch Acres into what will be called Escalante Meadows, featuring 80 affordable housing units, a community services hub and a child development center. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

The child development center is expected to serve up to 100 children between the ages of 2-5.

LeRoy Park is the unofficial town square of Guadalupe, but the community center in the park has been shuttered since 2017 because of disrepair and mold.

A restoration project is already underway, but the federal funds secured by Rep. Carbajal will be used for park enhancements such as an amphitheater, barbeque and picnic areas and an exercise area.

“Over the decades, community events and celebrations ranging from quinceñeras, concerts and car shows to the annual Fiestas Patrias have occurred at the park. As the former supervisor representing Guadalupe, I’m thrilled that Congressman Carbajal secured federal funding to help complete these renovations,” Supervisor Joan Hartmann said.

“I’m happy to join with my former colleague Rep. Salud Carbajal to celebrate the continued improvement of Guadalupe,” said Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “This community is a priority for us, and we will work jointly to deliver for the people of Guadalupe.”

