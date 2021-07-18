Carbajal visits Storyteller Children’s Center

COURTESY PHOTOS

Rep. Salud Carbajal read two books to children at the Storyteller Children’s Center’s De La Vina campus on Friday.

SANTA BARBARA — Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, paid a visit to the Storyteller Children’s Center campus on De La Vina Street Friday to read stories with students.

The congressman read two books, “I Like You” by Kathleen Beal and “Del Desierto a la Jungla” by Amada Irma Perez, according to a news release.

“It was so special to have Congressmen Carbajal with us today,” Storyteller Children’s Center Executive Director Susan Cass said in a statement. “The students were particularly attentive during story time. Educating children early while mitigating challenges and trauma is so critical in these first five years. It means a great deal that our representatives value and underscore our mission.”

The Storyteller Children’s Center was founded in 1988 and is a full-time school program that supports children between the ages of 18 months and 5 years in preparing for kindergarten. For more information on the organization, visit storytellercenter.org.

— Madison Hirneisen