Carbajal vs. Allen, Hart vs. Stoker

Stage is set for general election

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS At left, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal At right, Dr. Brad Allen

The primary is over. Now comes the next chapter in the political drama called Election 2022.

In the Nov. 8 general election, it will be U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, against Republican candidate Brad Allen of Summerland.

And Gregg Hart, a Democrat and member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, will run against Republican candidate Mike Stoker, a former regional Environmental Protection Agency administrator, in the race for the newly created 37th Assembly District.

On Tuesday, Mr. Hart led with 27,872 votes or 59.22% of the votes. Mr. Stoker received 17,507 votes or 34.20% of the ballots.

COURTESY PHOTO KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS At left, Gregg Hart At right, Mike Stoker

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, seeking his fourth term, received 298,380 votes or 61.91% of the votes. Dr. Allen, a semi-retired pediatric heart surgeon, received 13,590 votes or 28.64% of the ballots.

Rep. Carbajal expressed his gratitude in a statement sent to the News-Press.

“To those who supported me in today’s election, I’m grateful for your vote as I continue fighting for our Central Coast in Washington,” the congressman said.

“To those who didn’t, I hope to earn your vote this fall,” Rep. Carbajal said. “Because I see the challenges that all our families and mine are facing — from rising costs of living and ongoing supply chain disruptions to ever-present threats like climate change and gun crime – and am committed to tackling and delivering solutions for those issues and more in Congress.

“This is my promise to the entire Central Coast: I will continue working to pass common-sense legislation that cuts costs for your families, makes our

communities safer, invests in the industries and jobs of the future, addresses climate change, and protects the rights of all Americans,” Rep. Carbajal said.

Dr. Allen thanked his supporters and those who endorsed him in a statement to the News-Press “and most importantly, I want to thank my wife for allowing me to run.” Dr. Allen is married to TV actress Jaclyn Smith, who starred as Kelly Garrett on ABC’s “Charlie’s Angels.”

Dr. Allen also acknowledged independent candidates Michele Weslander Quaid and Jeff Frankenfield, “who ran very hard campaigns. I commend them for their willingness to try to help this country.

“And now the real work begins, because if we’re going to make things better in the district, we need to defeat Salud Carbajal this November,” Dr. Allen said.

“I believe it comes down to this. If you’re happy with the current situation and where the country is going, then vote for Salud as he has endorsed all the policies that led us to where we are today,” Dr. Allen said. “But if you’ve finally ‘had enough’ and believe we need a different approach, then vote for me, as I will bring real-life experience and the problem-solving approach I learned as a doctor to Washington, not political talking points.”

