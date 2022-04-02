Carbajal wants deal on COVID relief package

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal is leading an effort among his congressional colleagues for more COVID-19 relief.

The coalition of Democratic lawmakers asked for $17.5 billion for supplies and treatments within the U.S. as well as an additional $5 billion to help abroad in a letter to House and Senate leadership Friday.

Rep. Julia Brownley was among those who signed the letter requesting the COVID aid. The funding would give the administration the ability to purchase and distribute vaccines, anti-body treatments and more, the lawmakers said.

“It is critical to our nation’s public health and the economy that these additional funds be passed soon. Without them, much of the progress we have made in fighting this pandemic and returning to normalcy will be lost,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “Uninsured individuals will be most affected as they will no longer have access to free tests and treatments.”

Aside from Reps. Brownley and Carbajal (D-Ventura County and Santa Barbara, respectively), the letter included: Reps. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif.; Karen Bass, D-Calif.; Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.; Carolyn Maloney, D-Calif.; Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.; Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.; Suzanne Bonamici, D-Colo.; Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla.; Darren Soto, D-Fla.; and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

The Senate is working on a $10 billion COVID relief plan with Democrats and Republicans negotiating specifics. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is said to be working closely with Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.; Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and Chris Coons, D-Del.

President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to come to a quick deal on a relief plan in a speech from the White House earlier this week, saying: “This isn’t partisan; it’s medicine.”

The letter can be read here: carbajal.house.gov/UploadedFiles/2022-04-01_Carbajal_Additional_COVID-19_Funding_Letter.pdf.

