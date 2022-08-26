Home Local Carbon Free California applauds proposal to keep Diablo Canyon open
Carbon Free California applauds proposal to keep Diablo Canyon open

by Katherine Zehnder
On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration released a proposal to ensure the state can meet its climate and clean energy goals while maintaining a reliable power supply for all Californians.

Carbon Free California released the following statement in support of Gov. Newsom’s proposal: “We applaud the Newsom administration for developing a plan to maintain reliable, carbon-free energy at Diablo Canyon. Utilizing Diablo Canyon in tandem with a comprehensive, aggressive renewable energy strategy will help California fight climate change and meet its clean energy goals more quickly, more reliably and at a lower cost to Californians.”

– Katherine Zehnder

News-Press Staff Writer

