Carbon Free California applauds proposal to keep Diablo Canyon open

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration released a proposal to ensure the state can meet its climate and clean energy goals while maintaining a reliable power supply for all Californians.

Carbon Free California released the following statement in support of Gov. Newsom’s proposal: “We applaud the Newsom administration for developing a plan to maintain reliable, carbon-free energy at Diablo Canyon. Utilizing Diablo Canyon in tandem with a comprehensive, aggressive renewable energy strategy will help California fight climate change and meet its clean energy goals more quickly, more reliably and at a lower cost to Californians.”

– Katherine Zehnder