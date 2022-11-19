Carbon-free reality

Chaos is the foundation of the climate change agenda.

The dire sacrifices that the population will have to endure to effect the desired transformation would be soundly rejected, especially after we had not only survived but managed to thrive through a pandemic and after we had felt the freedom and faith of Making America Great Again. Tyranny is the only way we could be debased into hating ourselves and each other enough to comply with deconstructing and denying our history and future for the present of carbon-free barren reality.

Why get God out of schools, out of the courts, out of the government unless you are terrified of oversight? Why foster racism, encourage cartels with limitless slavery and hungry drug market opportunities, sic the FBI on citizens, arm the IRS and cancel any opposition?

Why flood the country with millions of criminal foreigners, cede the streets to butchers and madmen, teach children not to trust their parents and to hate their father’s father’s father?

No matter how many lies they tell when they get caught, they aren’t interested in climate change. Their obsession is population change.

Intentional imposition of chaos is impossible to defend as anything but a recipe for a fall. It’s how to divide the house against itself.

We the people have won by a small margin (in the House), but we have oversight back.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara