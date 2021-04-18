Cardinals cap undefeated season

Sophomore Qu’Ran Gossett ran for four touchdowns as Bishop Diego High capped a brief but undefeated spring season of football, 33-14, at Newbury Park on Saturday.

Gossett also contributed on defense with a blocked punt and a quarterback sack.

His first TD run of six yards gave the Cardinals (5-0) an early lead. They missed the conversion kick, however, and the Panthers jumped ahead, 7-6, after a touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter.

Gossett put Bishop ahead for good with two more TDs in the second period covering one and four yards. Michael Luckhurst also threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Johnny Alvarado to extend Bishop’s lead to 26-7 just before halftime.

Newbury Park threw another TD pass to start the second half, reducing the Cardinals’ lead to 12 points.

But Bishop defensive lineman S’ue Luamanu stripped the ball from the Panther quarterback late in the game, setting up Gossett’s final scoring plunge from the 3-yard line.

email: mpatton@newspress.com