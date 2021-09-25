Care for Our Earth grants available until Nov. 9

Applications for the 2021-2022 Care for Our Earth Grants are now available through the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara County Water Agency. They are due Nov. 9.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in Santa Barbara County are encouraged to apply for this year’s $300 mini-grants. The grants which are funded by SBCWA and implemented by SBCEO, have helped teachers share concepts about water conservation and water-use efficiency with their students.

This year, SBCWA is interested in funding a select number of more involved projects that would be eligible for a larger grant award. In the 2020-21 school year, these grants funded 11 projects at nine schools throughout the county. In the10 years since the program’s inception, the grants have funded 320 projects in 87 county schools.

Previous projects have included replacing a lawn with a sustainable garden on campus, composing songs about saving water, capturing rainwater for reuse and monitoring at-home water-use habits to create a water awareness campaign.

“Educators in county classrooms always design wonderful, creative projects to inspire students to learn how to conserve water and care for the earth. The water agency is pleased to participate in funding these grants with long-lasting benefits,” said Matt Young, County Water Agency manager.

“With the funds provided through the Care for Our Earth Grants, our talented educators engage students in creative thinking about sustainability and eco-friendly practice.”

Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools, said, “These grants will provide foundational instruction for future scientists and leaders and will empower youth as they confront ecological challenges. We are grateful for the partnership with the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, which supports meaningful environmental instruction in classrooms around the county.”

